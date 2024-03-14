Russian Strikes Target Television Infrastructure In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's latest strikes targeting Kharkiv region hit a number of TV transmission infrastructure facilities overnight Friday.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"This night, the enemy launched a UAV barrage on our television infrastructure facilities across the region. Repair works are underway. Enemy artillery and mortars hit nearly 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Hraniv, Strilecha, Borysivka, Vovchanski Khutory, and others. Enemy airstrikes targeted Vovchansk," Syniehubov wrote on Facebook.

On March 13, the Russians shelled the Vovchanski Khutory settlement in Kharkiv region's Chuhuiv district, employing artillery. Two households and two vehicles sustained damage.

A Russian UAV hit the settlement of Vilcha also located in the Chuhuiv district.

In the town of Vovchansk, a massive strike damaged 11 shops, three households, and five apartment block.

In Kupiansk and the village of Kurylivka two strikes were reported in each settlement where a number of households sustained damage.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Tabaivka area, Syniehubov added.

Sixteen children and their families were evacuated from the Kupiansk district, bringing a total of evacuated from the area to 89.

As reported earlier, Friday morning, the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, launching S-300 air missiles. A Shahed drone hit a residential sector in the night hours.