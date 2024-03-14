Russian Peacekeepers In Garabagh Vote Early In Russian Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 11-13, employees of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan
conducted early mobile voting for the presidential election of the
Russian Federation in the places where Russian peacekeepers were
stationed, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the diplomatic mission.
"We express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for the
assistance provided in holding elections in the Garabagh economic
region, thanks to which the military personnel of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent were able to exercise their voting rights,"
the Russian Embassy noted.
Polling station No. 8017 is also open at the consular department
of the Russian Embassy in Baku. Citizens of the Russian Federation
who have reached the age of 18 will be able to vote there on March
17, 2024 from 08:00 to 20:00.
