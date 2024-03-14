German Company Suggests Introducing Water Leakage Monitoring System In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The German company IBG HydroTech intends to cooperate with
Azerbaijan in introducing mechanisms for eliminating water pipe
leaks, Azernews reports, citing the company's CEO,
Norbert Olbrich, as he said.
He noted that the demand for such mechanisms in Azerbaijan
exceeds 60% and IBG HydroTech is aimed at establishing business in
the country in the next decade.
Olbrich also noted that Germany already has a system that helps
monitor water leakage.
