President Ilham Aliyev Receives Serb Member Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Željka Cvijanović, the Serb Member of the Presidency of
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107975963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.