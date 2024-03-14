UN Under-Secretary-General Calls For Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Today is the time for peace. UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Guy Ryder, said at the 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World,” Azernews reports.

"We need to solve global issues quickly. The UN Secretary General has repeatedly stated that this damages the economy and many other things. As long as we are in a fractured world, these processes will continue. Therefore, we must make an effort to eliminate it. The UN has 193 members today. We have to make innovations in the steps taken. The negotiations for our future are continuing," the Under-Secretary-General said.

It is worth noting that the 11th Global Baku Forum, themed “Fixing the Fractured World", welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security. Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, relations with the European Union and its neighbours, youth policy, ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality, scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.