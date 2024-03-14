Some States Increase Their Insidious Interests In S Caucasus, Says Azerbaijani Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Some states have increased their insidious interest in the South
Caucasus region, Azernews reports, citing Tofig
Musayev, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN,
as he said in his speech at the UN Security Council Open Debate on
Promoting Conflict Prevention – Empowering All Actors, Including
Women and Youth.
Musayev stated that for the establishment of lasting peace in
the region, Armenia must strictly comply with its international
obligations, give up territorial claims, and stop spreading
disinformation: "Yerevan must eliminate the damage caused to
Azerbaijan as a result of military aggression and occupation and
participate responsibly in the process of normalising interstate
relations."
Commenting on the history of the events in the region, Musayev
reminded that the international community could not prevent the
aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan in the 90s of the last
century and the occupation of its territories, the ethnic cleansing
carried out by Yerevan, and the destruction of houses and cultural
heritage: "The UN Security Council Resolutions No. 822, 853, 874,
and 884 unanimously adopted in 1993 have not been implemented for
27 years."
The diplomat added that the impunity of systematic atrocities
committed by the aggressor and the obvious deviation from the
universally accepted principles of effective mediation of the
negotiation process carried out within the framework of the
regional organization paved the way for the prolongation of the
conflict and the exacerbation of its military, humanitarian, and
economic consequences: " After Azerbaijan asserted sovereignty and
territorial integrity by liberating its lands from occupation and
eliminating the threat of violent separatism, some states that
turned a blind eye to the gross violation of human rights of
hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were displaced from their
homeland as a result of decades of aggression and international
law, increased their insidious interests in the region.
Musayev emphasised that Azerbaijan attaches special importance
to the peace and security agenda and the full, equal, and
meaningful participation of women and youth in the process: "We are
proud of the contribution of Azerbaijani women to the peacekeeping
activities of the UN and to national demining and development
efforts after the conflict.”
“The mentioned diaries are also of special importance for my
country in the context of ongoing large-scale reconstruction work
in the liberated territories to ensure the safe return of
internally displaced persons to their native places. Support and
solidarity with the states affected by the conflict and engaged in
post-conflict peacebuilding, rehabilitation, and demining is a
priority and important commitment of the UN and the entire
international community, and it must remain so,” the diplomat
said.
