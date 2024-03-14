President: Baku Forum Transforms Into One Of Leading International Conferences On Global Scale

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Global Baku Forum already transformed many years ago into
one of the leading international conferences on a global scale,”
said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of
the 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku,
Azernews reports.
“I think that the Global Baku Forum is now in line with such
leading international fora like the Davos World Economic Forum and
the Munich Security Conference,” the head of state emphasised.
