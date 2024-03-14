President: Baku Forum Transforms Into One Of Leading International Conferences On Global Scale

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Global Baku Forum already transformed many years ago into one of the leading international conferences on a global scale,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on“Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Azernews reports.

“I think that the Global Baku Forum is now in line with such leading international fora like the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference,” the head of state emphasised.