Global private equity sector confronts struggles as inventory of unsold firms rises

(MENAFN) According to Bain & Co.'s annual private equity report, the global private equity industry is grappling with a significant challenge as it finds itself holding a record 28,000 unsold companies, collectively valued at over USD3 trillion. This surge in unsold assets underscores the sector's rapid expansion over the past decade, while also highlighting the obstacles posed by a sharp slowdown in takeover activity, exacerbated by high interest rates that have escalated financing costs.



Hugh MacArthur, Bain's head of private equity, voiced concerns over the prolonged timeline for returns to investors, suggesting that it might take another two to three years for market conditions to stabilize. The magnitude of this challenge has emerged as a primary point of apprehension within the industry.



The figures from Bain's report reveal a stark decline in the total value of companies sold by private equity firms, either through private transactions or on public markets, with a notable 44 percent decrease compared to 2022, marking the lowest level in a decade. Of particular note is the substantial drop in value observed when private equity groups opt to sell their portfolio companies to competitors, a practice that has raised eyebrows among some investors, who liken it to a potential "pyramid scheme."



Last year witnessed a 47 percent decline in the value of companies sold to other buyout groups, with disagreements over asset valuation emerging as a primary impediment. Bain's report indicates that over 40 percent of the companies awaiting sale have been in ownership for at least four years, signaling the necessity for their owners to prepare for divestment. Typically, private equity firms hold a portfolio of companies for a period ranging from three to five years, although this timeframe can be extended in certain cases.



MacArthur emphasizes that a significant portion of the USD3.2 trillion worth of unsold assets should ideally be put up for sale, highlighting the potential for a protracted crisis spanning several years within the private equity sector. As firms navigate this challenging landscape, strategic divestment and asset management strategies will likely play pivotal roles in mitigating the impact of this burgeoning inventory of unsold companies.

