Gold prices fall amid dollar strength, anticipation of US economic data

(MENAFN) On Thursday, gold prices experienced a slight downturn as the dollar gained ground, albeit remaining close to record highs, amidst anticipation among traders for forthcoming US economic indicators that could potentially influence expectations of a mid-year interest rate cut. As of 04:26 GMT, spot gold transactions saw a decrease of 0.2 percent, settling at USD2,171.05 per ounce, while US gold futures followed suit with a similar 0.2 percent decline, reaching USD2,175.40.



The ascent of the dollar index by 0.1 percent contributed to the downward pressure on gold prices. The strengthening of the US currency typically renders gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, thus dampening demand.



Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of key US economic data, including retail sales figures, producer price index reports, and unemployment claims, all of which are expected later in the day. These data points will be closely scrutinized to gauge the current state of the US economy and to assess whether they might influence the Federal Reserve's decision regarding interest rates come June.



Kelvin Wong, OANDA's chief market analyst for the Asia-Pacific region, noted that while gold prices experienced a slight retreat following the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the overall market sentiment toward US monetary policy remained largely unchanged. Wong further emphasized the significance of the upcoming producer price index data, suggesting that if the readings align closely with expectations, gold may find support.



Looking ahead, market focus will shift to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, where the central bank is set to unveil its latest economic forecasts. Expectations stemming from the December meeting imply a potential interest rate cut of three-quarters of a percentage point by 2024. As such, market participants remain attuned to any signals or shifts in monetary policy that could impact gold prices in the foreseeable future.

