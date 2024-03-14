Kuwait Meteorology: Warm Mornings, Cooler Evenings With Rain Over Weekend

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait weather is expected to have warm mornings and cooler temperatures in the evenings with chances of thunderous rain and dusty winds, said Kuwait Meteorology Department Thursday.

The department director, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in a statement to KUNA that the weather maps' data indicated warm, humid winds in addition to cloudy skies during the weekend.

Thursday morning would be warm with light southeastern dusty winds and temperature highs between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius accompanied with chances of rain.

Meanwhile, Thursday evening would lean towards more southeastern winds and higher chances of thunderous rain and gusts of dust with temperatures ranging between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius, added Al-Qarawi.

Al-Qarawi mentioned the weather on Friday morning would be warm and cloudy with unstable winds ranging between 10-42 km/h and temperature highs between 25 and 27 degrees.

Friday evening would see cooler temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius with a chance of precipitation and fog, he added.

Saturday morning would be warm and cloudy with southeastern to northwestern winds and temperature highs ranging between 28 and 31 degrees.

Meanwhile, Saturday evening would lean towards cooler temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and fog, Al-Qarawi said. (end)

