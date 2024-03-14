Cocoa futures rise to new heights amid supply concerns

(MENAFN) In recent trading sessions, cocoa futures have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, surpassing USD7,000 per ton on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time. This surge has been fueled by mounting apprehensions regarding cocoa supplies, triggering a sustained escalation in prices. Such a remarkable price hike is likely to raise prolonged concerns for chocolate manufacturers. The primary cocoa contract, widely traded, surged by approximately 5.5 percent to reach USD7,096 on Tuesday, marking a staggering 68 percent increase since the beginning of the year.



The surge in cocoa prices has exerted significant pressure on chocolate makers, who are grappling with soaring production costs. Compounding the issue is the continued decline in production among major cocoa producers such as Ivory Coast and Ghana. This decline can be attributed to adverse weather conditions and structural challenges within the sector, including aging trees and disease outbreaks.



Notably, arrivals at Ivory Coast ports remain approximately 30 percent lower than the levels seen in the previous year, signaling a worrying trend for the industry. Furthermore, the upcoming half-crop harvest, slated to commence in April, is not anticipated to bring the much-needed relief that farmers had hoped for. Reports from the country's agricultural sector regulatory authority suggest that the total harvest for the half-crop season is projected to range between 400 and 500 thousand tons, a significant drop from the previous year's figures of 600 to 620 thousand tons.



Analysts from Citi Research, led by Akash Doshi, highlighted in February the possibility of cocoa futures trading within a range of USD7,000 to USD10,000 per ton on the New York Stock Exchange if supplies from West African countries continue to dwindle without a corresponding decrease in demand. They further emphasized that if this scenario unfolds, prices may remain elevated until the latter half of 2025, posing ongoing challenges for both producers and consumers alike.

