Geopolitical Risk Expert Joins APCO As Greater China MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BEIJING – APCO has appointed Chris Torrens Greater China managing director, bolstering the firm's geopolitical and compliance expertise in the crucial region.



Before joining APCO, Torrens spent almost two decades with Control Risks, leading the firm's geopolitical risk and compliance divisions in EMEA and Greater China. His previous positions include serving as an associate director at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Shanghai and as head of research at Batey Burn in Hong Kong, a consultancy that became part of APCO in 1999.



Accordingly, Torrens is best known for guiding multinational clients through complex market landscapes.

"Chris' deep understanding of geopolitical and regulatory dynamics, combined with his proven ability to assist global clients in challenging markets, aligns perfectly with our mission to offer unparalleled advisory services in Greater China and beyond," said APCO chairman Masayo Nagai.



APCO's Greater China offering comprises offices across Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. China veteran James McGregor remains chairman, while Anne Wang is chief operating officer.



"I'm eager to provide our clients with insightful guidance through these dynamic times in global geopolitics and trade," added Torrens, who has resided in Greater China for nearly 25 years.



The announcement of Torrens' leadership role comes after APCO recently named Ian Rumsby as chief client officer in Southeast Asia.



