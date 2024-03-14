European officials enact groundbreaking AI regulations

(MENAFN) In a landmark move, European representatives have approved regulations to govern artificial intelligence (AI) systems, marking a pioneering step in global legislation. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner overseeing this initiative, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received in Parliament, with 523 votes in favor and only 46 against the adopted legal text. The regulations represent a significant milestone, encompassing the world's first binding and comprehensive rules aimed at ensuring the reliability of artificial intelligence technologies.



The journey towards establishing these regulations began when the European Commission introduced the draft law in April 2021. However, the importance of such legislation gained prominence following the emergence of innovative AI programs like "ChatGPT," developed by the emerging Californian company OpenAI towards the end of 2022. This system demonstrated remarkable capabilities, enabling the generation of diverse content such as construction topics, poems, and translations within seconds, underscoring the immense potential harbored by artificial intelligence technologies.



Alongside the transformative possibilities offered by AI, the emergence of systems like ChatGPT has also brought to light associated risks. The ability to produce convincing fake photos or videos that closely resemble reality has raised concerns regarding the manipulation of public opinion. These developments underscore the imperative of regulating artificial intelligence to mitigate potential harms and ensure ethical and responsible deployment of AI technologies.



The enactment of these regulations reflects a concerted effort to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the proliferation of artificial intelligence. By establishing clear guidelines and standards, policymakers aim to foster trust and confidence in AI systems while safeguarding against misuse and manipulation. This regulatory framework sets a precedent for global governance of artificial intelligence and underscores the European Union's commitment to leading the way in shaping the ethical and legal landscape of AI technologies.

