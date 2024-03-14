Tattoo Removal Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) There are many ways to get rid of unwanted tattoos, including surgery, laser therapy, creams, etc. A laser beam removes tattoos by dissolving the ink particles in them. In contrast, a surgical procedure only requires removing the tattooed skin with a scalpel and closing the wound with sutures. Large tattoos typically cannot be surgically removed; only minor tattoos are typical candidates. Additionally, tattoo removal with creams is a painless, gradual process that clears the skin of the tattooed area. Laser tattoo removal is the most popular method because it is effective in terms of safety, scar clearing, tattoo fading, and relative lack of pain compared to surgical procedures.

Market Dynamics

Trends and Lifestyle Changes Drive the Global Market

It is believed that tattoos are a multi-generational cultural phenomenon. As fashion and lifestyle trends have changed, so needs tattoo removal. People frequently get their tattoos removed for various reasons, including career objectives, social circumstances, and other individualized factors influencing the global tattoo removal market. People with these tattoos, for example, want them removed because they are currently considered the most regrettable forms of body art, including dolphin tattoos, misspelled foreign words, and tribal symbols from the 1990s. People who are married or getting older are also making several attempts to remove tattoos they got when they were in their 20s. In addition, more people have asked for tattoo removal in the past two years, claims a tattoo removal expert from London's Premier Laser Clinic. The above factors demonstrate how changing lifestyles and fashion trends drive market expansion.

Technological Advancements in Tattoo Removal Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market for tattoo removal is rapidly growing due to a rise in tattoo regrets and the rejection of tattoos in the armed forces and government employment. Major players have therefore made sizable investments in R&D and technological advancements in various tattoo removal procedures. The most widely used tattoo removal technique today is intense pulsed light therapy, which is more effective than laser. This allows tattoos to be removed more quickly and with fewer treatment sessions than laser procedures.

Additionally, researchers are working to create quicker and more efficient tattoo removal techniques. The market is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as more people use the available laser tattoo removal options to improve the appearance of their skin. As each laser focuses on a different family of colors, businesses are investing in developing products that eliminate the entire spectrum of colors in fewer treatment cycles. Therefore, it is predicted that technological advancements in tattoo removal techniques will present lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The analysis of the region includes China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This region dominated the global tattoo removal industry with a market share of 39.70% in 2019. Additionally, it is anticipated to grow the fastest over the following five years. The market expansion in this industry is due to the rise in tattoo removal procedures. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 9,672 non-surgical tattoo removal procedures were performed in Japan in 2017. Additionally, according to data from the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, 25% of Australians with at least one tattoo regret getting it, and 1 in 7 Australians aged 20 to 30 want their tattoos removed. Market expansion is also fueled by an increase in the population's demand for tattoo removal via surgery and laser and the number of tattoo parlors. The market is growing due to the removal of tattoos for personal and professional reasons.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The five major European countries considered in the report are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. In 2019, Europe held a global tattoo removal market share of 26.0%. More people than ever want to remove their tattoos for a variety of social and private reasons. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel the growth of the tattoo removal market in European countries. For instance, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery estimates that 5,940 non-surgical tattoo removal procedures were performed in Italy in 2017. (ISAPS). The procedure's use has increased due to recent advancements in laser tattoo removal technology, which has contributed to the market's expansion. The availability of advanced aesthetic services and tattoo parlors, a rise in preferences for minimally invasive tattoo removal techniques, and a surge in public awareness of the rising use of advanced tattoo removal treatments are key growth drivers in Europe. The accessibility of skilled dermatologists and surgeons also supports the market's growth.

Key Highlights



The global tattoo removal market was valued at USD 314.44 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1,550.87 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on procedure, the global tattoo removal market is bifurcated into laser procedures, surgical procedures, and creams. The laser procedure segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global tattoo removal market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics. The clinics' segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global tattoo removal market's major key players are Agic Capital (Fotona D.O.O.), Sron Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), Lumenis Ltd, Lutronic Corporation, and The Global Beauty Group.

Market News



In April 2022, Cutera and Synchrony collaborated to give dermatology patients financing options for cutting-edge new acne treatments.

In March 2022, In Japan, Cynosure KK (a subsidiary of Cynosure LLC) and Jeisys Medical KK (a subsidiary of Jeisys Medical Inc.) formed a distribution partnership, according to a statement from Cynosure LLC. According to the terms of the contract, Jeisys Medical will have sole distribution privileges for certain premium products from Cynosure's energy-based laser line in Japan.



Global Tattoo Removal Market: Segmentation

By Procedure



Laser Procedure





Surgical Procedure





Creams





By End-User



Hospitals





Clinics



By Regions



North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



