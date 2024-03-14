Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Hyperhidrosis (hi-pur-hi-DROE-sis) is excessive sweating that's not always related to heat or exercise. If one perspires excessively, it might seep through one's clothing or drip off one's hands. Sweating excessively might make them feel humiliated, cause social anxiety, and ruin their day. Sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and alcohol usage are associated with rising secondary hyperhidrosis rates. These risk factors can also contribute to other illnesses like hypoglycemia, hyperthyroidism, and anxiety. The primary symptom of hyperhidrosis is excessive perspiration, which can occur on the face, palms, soles, armpits, abdomen, back, and lower limbs.

Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Secondary Hyperhidrosis Condition Drives the Global Market

When an illness causes excessive sweating, the ailment is known as secondary hyperhidrosis. The less common condition is more likely to cause excessive body sweating. The rise in secondary hyperhidrosis prevalence stimulates the market for secondary hyperhidrosis therapy. The 2020 International Hyperhidrosis Society estimates that 365 million people, or around 5% of the world's population, have secondary hyperhidrosis and excessive sweating. The onset of excessive sweating typically occurs in adulthood, as opposed to primary hyperhidrosis, which commonly manifests in childhood or adolescence. Therefore, chronic illnesses are more common in the adult population. The rapid rise of the adult population is causing a rapid increase in the prevalence of secondary hyperhidrosis.

Additionally, the journal predicts that by 2030, there will be 643 million people living with diabetes worldwide, and by 2045, there will be 783 million. These numbers suggest that the incidence of secondary hyperhidrosis increases as the prevalence of diabetes mellitus increases. Thus, it is projected that the abovementioned factors would raise demand for hyperhidrosis therapies, aiding the market's overall growth.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to rising R&D expenditures by industry participants, the market under investigation is growing. To develop effective medicines and products used to treat hyperhidrosis, several industry actors are investing in R&D. According to Brickell Biotech Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel and distinctive prescription therapeutics for the treatment of disabling skin diseases, 5% sofpironium bromide gel will soon be accessible in Japan under the brand name ECCLOCK for the daily treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. Dermata Therapeutics LLC recently announced encouraging results from a Phase 1 POC clinical investigation of DMT410 (DMT310 with botulinum toxin (BTX)) for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. These results corroborate Dermata's recently developed combination regimen, DMT400, which topically administers biologics to the dermis using DMT310 sponge powder. As a result of the factors above, the market is predicted to proliferate throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. American businesses substantially control the hyperhidrosis treatment market. The market is driven by the nation's prominent players, technological advancements, the rising prevalence of primary hyperhidrosis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases that exacerbate secondary hyperhidrosis, and the rising prevalence of primary hyperhidrosis. Due to the prevalence of primary and secondary hyperhidrosis, more people will begin utilizing the therapies instance, a study on the condition known as "Hyperhidrosis" published in October 2021 in the US National Library of Medicine revealed that it affects roughly 3% of the country's population and is most common in people between the ages of 20 and 60.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. Several international pharmaceutical and medical device companies with a sizable presence in Germany are working on hyperhidrosis remedies. Additionally, it is anticipated that the expansion of hyperhidrosis-related research and development and the rise in primary and secondary hyperhidrosis prevalence will fuel market growth throughout the projected decade. Globally, 17.9% of people experienced hyperhidrosis, equal to the majority of 16.3% in German studies. Due to the growing prevalence and higher treatment acceptance in Germany, the market for therapies for hyperhidrosis will grow. The market under research is proliferating due to the developed healthcare system and growing healthcare industry in the United Kingdom. In addition, it is projected that during the next few years, both the burden of hyperhidrosis and the prevalence of diabetes in the United Kingdom will rise. Additionally, an increase in the number of products connected to hyperhidrosis introduced in the UK is projected to fuel market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global hyperhidrosis treatment market size was valued at USD 1,611.31 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2,307.33 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period (2023-2031).





Based on treatment type, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market is bifurcated into topical treatments, surgical treatments, botulin toxin a, iontophoresis, laser treatments, and other treatment types. The topical treatments segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.





Based on disease type, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market is bifurcated into primary focal hyperhidrosis and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis. The primary focal hyperhidrosis segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period.





North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market's major key players are AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Brickell Biotech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira), 1315 Capital (miraDry Inc.), SweatBlock, Merz Pharma (Merz Aesthetics), Dermavant Sciences Inc. (Roivant Sciences), Advin Health Care, Dermadry Laboratories Inc., andDermata Therapeutics Inc.

Market News



In July 2022- AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics announced more than 30 abstracts, including seven podium presentations, presented during the TOXINS 2022 Conference in July in New Orleans. Clinical studies, health economics, preclinical research, and real-world utilization data would highlight onabotulinumtoxin (BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic) across approved and investigational indications.

In September 2022- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics initiated Multiple Ascending Dose Portion of the Phase 1 Study of DYRK1A Inhibitor FRTX-02.



Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type



Topical Treatments

Surgical Treatments

Botulin Toxin A

Iontophoresis

Laser Treatments

Other Treatment Types



By Disease Type



Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis

Secondary Generalized Hyperhidrosis



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA







