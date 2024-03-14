Oral Care Market Size | Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Oral hygiene is the process of maintaining a healthy, disease-free mouth. Regular dental exams that include cleanings, exams, X-rays, tooth brushing, and flossing are required for excellent oral hygiene. The increasing incidence of dental caries is among the most critical factors influencing the demand for oral care products. Children frequently suffer from tooth decay because of poor eating habits and oral hygiene practices.

Market Dynamics

Growing Conscience about Dental Hygiene Drives the Global Market

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in people's awareness regarding proper dental hygiene. Significant players are organizing numerous awareness-raising campaigns and activities to heighten people's awareness of the issue. For instance, by running various advertisements, Johnson & Johnson used the Listerine brand to raise awareness for World Oral Health Day in 2014. The American Dental Association (ADA) and the ADA Foundation joined forces to initiate the National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM) initiative in 2017. This program aims to bring together dental professionals and other healthcare professionals to increase awareness about the importance of maintaining oral health among children, adults, and other healthcare professionals.

Development of Cutting-Edge Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In May 2018, Waterpik debuted the Whitening Water Flosser, a brand-new piece of equipment that makes cleaning and maintaining white teeth easy and efficient. Similarly, the availability of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes has increased the ease with which individuals can practice good oral hygiene. Two of the many powered toothbrushes that Procter & Gamble has brought to market are the Oral-B PRO 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush and the Oral-B Deep Sweep 5000 SmartSeries with Bluetooth Electric Rechargeable Power Toothbrush. In addition, a wide variety of denture cleaning products are currently on the market, contributing to the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global oral care market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region will dominate the oral care industry over the forecast period due to its massive population. Additionally, the local presence of essential companies in nations like India is responsible for the majority of revenue. Therefore, there is a massive demand for oral care goods in countries with dense populations. In all socioeconomic strata, toothpaste and toothbrushes are seen as necessities.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.90%, generating USD 15.676 billion over the forecast period. Eastern European nations experience a severe problem with this oral ailment. As a result, there is a sizable need for dental care goods all over the country. Furthermore, according to a survey by the Oral Health Foundation, the proportion of people in Europe who regularly visit their dentist for checkups is the second-highest in the world. These elements are projected to fuel market expansion for oral care in the European region.

North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. North America made up a sizable percentage of the global oral care market due to the region's high consumer awareness of newly developed oral care products and the region's quantity of qualified dental hygienists. More and more people are choosing to buy freshly created oral care products in industrialized countries like the United States, where the cost of living is relatively high. These include modern dental care products like electric toothbrushes.

Key Highlights



The global oral care market size was valued at USD 33.4 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 56.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on type, the global oral care market is bifurcated into toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash/rinse, denture products, and dental accessories. The toothbrush segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global oral care market is bifurcated into home and dentistry. The home segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global oral care market's major key players are Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Dr. Fresh, LLC, Dentaid, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, and DABUR INDIA LTD.

Market News



In August 2022, Ultradent Products, Inc launched JiffyTM One Single-Use Polishers.



Global Oral Care Market: Segmentation

By Product



Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Denture Products

Dental Accessories



By Applications



Home

Dentistry



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



