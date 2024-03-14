African Footballer Chased And Thrashed Away In Kerala; Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode, March 14 (IANS) A 22-year-old Ivory Coast footballer, Diarrassouba Hassane Junior was chased and thrashed by spectators during a football tournament in Kerala's Malappuram district. He also alleged that the crowd had racially abused him.
Hassane Junior was representing the football club, Jawahar Mavoor, which was taking part in a Sevens football tournament.
The incident unfolded after a video went viral on social media in which several people can be seen chasing Hassane Junior, who is seen scampering on the ground.
However, a few spectators said that the incident started when the football player kicked one of them.
Hassane, representing the local club Newlala Pookolathur, in his complaint to local police also admitted that spectators called him "f****ng African monkey" and "Black.”
The police investigation is underway.
