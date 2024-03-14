Saudi Arabia Beauty And Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Report by Type (Personal Care Products, Cosmetics/Make-up Products), Category (Premium Products, Mass Products), Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retailing, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market?

The Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.61% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Growth:

The increasing disposable income levels among the population and the growing inclination towards self-care and grooming are primarily stimulating the Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market. Additionally, the emerging beauty trends, owing to the widespread use of social media platforms, are escalating the demand for both international and local beauty products, thereby fueling the market growth across the country.

In line with this, the expansion of retail infrastructure and the entry of international brands into the Saudi market through partnerships and e-commerce platforms have made a wider range of products accessible to consumers, further bolstering the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type Insights:



Personal Care Products



Hair Care Products





Shampoo





Conditioner





Hair Oil



Others



Skin Care Products





Facial Care Products





Body Care Products



Lip Care Products



Bath and Shower Products



Oral Care Products





Toothbrushes and Replacements





Toothpaste





Mouthwashes and Rinses



Others



Men's Grooming Products

Fragrances and Perfumes

Cosmetics/Make-up Products



Facial Cosmetics



Eye Cosmetic Products



Lip and Nail Products Hair Styling and Coloring Products

Breakup by Category Insights:



Premium Products Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel Insights:



Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retailing Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region



Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market include the growing emphasis on natural and organic products, reflecting a broader consumer preference for health and wellness. In addition to this, individuals are increasingly utilizing products that are free from harmful chemicals and made with natural ingredients, on account of the rising concerns towards health and environmental sustainability, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the market is positively impacted by the rising trend of personalized beauty solutions, leveraging technology to offer customized skincare and makeup products tailored to individual needs and preferences. Besides this, the inflating demand for halal-certified beauty products, catering to the religious and cultural practices of the Muslim majority, is projected to stimulate the Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

