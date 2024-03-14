McDonald's expects global sales to fall amid Middle East events, weak Chinese demand

(MENAFN) Ian Borden, McDonald's Chief Financial Officer, announced on Wednesday that the company anticipates a successive decline in international sales in the current quarter. This projection comes as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and sluggish demand in China. Following this announcement, McDonald's shares experienced a 2 percent drop in early trading.



Borden disclosed at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference that first-quarter comparable sales in McDonald's International Developmental Markets franchised segment are expected to be "slightly lower" than the previous three-month period. The company's fourth-quarter sales in this sector had already fallen short of widely held Wall Street estimates, partly attributed to protests and boycott campaigns against many Western brands over their perceived pro-Israel stance in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.



"We continue to deal with the effects of war in the Middle East," stated Borden. "But we are also seeing what I would call a slow start in China this year." McDonald's, like other global companies, is grappling with weak demand in China, where issues such as employment problems, a deepening real estate crisis, and economic uncertainties have dampened consumer sentiment.



The outlook for McDonald's international sales underscores the complex challenges faced by multinational corporations navigating geopolitical tensions and shifting economic landscapes. The company's projections reflect the broader impact of geopolitical events and economic conditions on consumer behavior and corporate performance in key markets.

