FLY91 gets ready for Take Off with Çelebi India: New Regional Carrier Trusts Industry Leader for Ground Handling

Bengaluru, March 13, 2024: Çelebi India, a global leader in ground handling services, proudly announces its collaboration with the upcoming Indian regional carrier FLY91. This marks a significant achievement for Çelebi as it has become the preferred ground-handling service provider for new entrants in the aviation industry.

FLY91, the new entrant in the Indian aviation market, has chosen Çelebi India as its trusted ground handling service provider for operations at Goa, Hyderabad, and Bangalore airports. This strategic collaboration underscores Çelebi's reputation as the preferred partner even for new and innovative carriers entering the market, solidifying its position as a global leader in ground handling services.

Mr. Tauseef Khan, CEO of Çelebi Ground Handling – India, shared his excitement about the partnership with Fly91, emphasizing Çelebi's commitment to excellence and support for the aviation industry's growth in India. He stated, "We are looking forward to bringing our expertise to FLY91 and ensuring a smooth experience for their passengers. With Çelebi's impressive On-Time Performance of 99.6%, a Baggage Delivery rate of 99.5%, and a Customer Satisfaction Survey score of 87% in 2023, we are confident in our ability to contribute significantly to FLY91's success." This statement reflects Çelebi's strong performance metrics and their readiness to enhance Fly91's operations.

Çelebi India has a rich history of providing seamless ground handling services at major airports, including Goa, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Celebi’s commitment to excellence is reflected in our dedicated team of over 13,000 employees who have consistently ensured efficient and reliable services for various airlines. This extensive experience positions Çelebi as the preferred ground handler for established carriers and new entrants like FLY91.

Mr. Manoj Chacko MD & CEO for FLY91 mentioned that ‘’we are excited to enter into this partnership with Çelebi which will enhance the ground experience for FLY91’s customers. The introduction of Çelebi's ground handling services at Goa, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru airports further solidifies the company’s commitment to provide excellent customer service across its network.’’ He further added ‘’India's aviation sector is expanding at an unprecedented rate, and FLY91 is proud to be part of this growth story. We are firmly committed to the country's development through last mile air connectivity, that aim to serve the unserved & under-served cities in India. As we prepare for take-off, our focus is to provide safe, reliable and comfortable flights to our customers.’’







