Indira IVF to Train India’s Talent in Reproductive Medicine with NBE Accreditation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 March 2024: Indira IVF, India’s largest network of infertility treatment hospitals, announced its accreditation in the esteemed Fellowship of National Board (FNB) - Reproductive Medicine course by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), India. The accreditation has been provided to its Udaipur and Pune hospitals for four and two seats, respectively. The company aspires to train 100 FNB candidates in the next five years hence, addressing the critical need gap for trained fertility specialists in the country.



As a distinguished institution in India, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) sets exceptional benchmarks for medical education and training, and provides accreditation to organisations that fulfil its stringent guidelines. Medical graduates who have a DNB/MS degree in Obstetrics and Gynaecology can appear for the qualifying examination and a selected few are allocated seats in NBE-accredited Medical Colleges, Institutes or Hospitals. The Fellowship of National Board - Reproductive Medicine course is widely recognised for its comprehensive curriculum and rigorous training protocols, ensuring that professionals in the field of reproductive medicine adhere to the highest standards of expertise and competence.



During the two-year fellowship, selected candidates will go through a rigorous course divided into theoretical, clinical, practical and symposia formats that takes them through knowledge, skills, behaviour, delivery of rehabilitative care, and methodology of research and training.



Mr Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, expressed his elation on the achievement of the accreditation, stating, "We are honoured to receive accreditation from the National Board of Examinations to train India’s next generation of specialists in Reproductive Medicine. In addition to providing technologically-backed treatment to patients, Indira IVF hospitals are also equipped to facilitate research and training with its state-of-the-art infrastructure.”



“As per recent estimates, there are currently 1,950 gynaecologists who perform IVF treatment in the country however, there will be a requirement of 1.5-2x of the current availability by 2028. The silver lining is that there are over 35,000 gynaecologists in India who can be trained to become specialists to meet the increasing demand of IVF treatment in the country,” Mr Murdia added.



The accreditation bestowed upon Indira IVF by the NBE is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class fertility treatments while upholding the highest standards of medical education. In its existing efforts for the same, the academic wing of Indira IVF, Indira Fertility Academy (IFA), has trained 150+ andrology technicians, 200+ embryologists, and 350+ fertility specialists. In the next five years, it plans to add around 300 to 350 fertility specialists to address the gap owing to the increase in requirement of assisted reproductive technology treatments in the near term.







MENAFN14032024005232011781ID1107975790