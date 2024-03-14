Markaz Sponsors the Kuwait Investment Outreach Event in London

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 13 March 2024: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” was the Gold Sponsor of the recent Kuwait Investment Outreach Event held in London, UK, on March 5th, 2024. Organized by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) in collaboration with The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The Business Year, the event celebrated 125 years of strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. It also highlighted the significant economic ties between the two countries, as evidenced by trade nearly doubling in volume in 2023. The inaugural speech was provided by H.E. Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Muthaf, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments

Notably, Abdulrazzaq T. Razooqi, SVP and Head of Advisory and M&A, Investment Banking at Markaz, participated as a guest speaker, addressing an audience of elite investors, diplomatic delegates, and key decision-makers from both countries.

During his address, Mr. Razooqi provided a comprehensive overview of the Kuwaiti investment landscape, emphasizing its business-friendly environment and highlighting the benefits for foreign investors. He hailed the privatization of Boursa Kuwait as a pivotal step in modernizing the Kuwaiti capital market, leading to a technology-driven and internationally compliant stock exchange.

Elaborating on the thriving trade relationship between Kuwait and the UK, he spoke about the successful partnerships in sectors, such as Oil & Gas. He further highlighted Kuwaiti investments in the UK, and the continued success of joint ventures between both nations. Moreover, he also stressed the importance of exploring future collaboration in promising sectors that will drive sustainable growth and prosperity for both nations.

"The remarkable growth of Kuwait's financial sector, characterized by its adept adaptation to global practices, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences, presents vast business opportunities for international investors. Furthermore, by placing a robust governance system at the heart of its operation, family businesses are now focusing on sustainability and growth, reflecting a forward-looking approach," said Mr. Razooqi.

"Similarly, the healthcare sector and the private educational sector both offer unparalleled opportunities for private investors. Furthermore, and in light of the rise in technology led operations, Kuwait and the United Kingdom are poised to capitalize on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and IoT. Collaborative ventures in these domains hold the promise of driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and fostering economic growth in both nations," he added.



The Kuwait Investment Outreach Event serves as a key platform to attract global investors across diverse sectors. Markaz’s participation in this initiative aligns perfectly with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and its firm belief in the collaborative role of public and private sectors in fostering an attractive investment environment. This year’s event marks another valuable contribution made by Markaz throughout its 50-year journey of building relationships for impactful economic outreach.

Markaz’s strategic presence at such impactful events solidifies its position as a thought leader. By sharing valuable insights on the Kuwaiti market and its investment potential across different industry sectors, Markaz helps develop avenues for international expansion. These engagements unlock doors to further partnerships and collaborations, ultimately contributing to the ambitious economic diversification goals outlined in Kuwait’s National Development Plan.





