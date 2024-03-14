Expo Centre Sharjah Discusses Participation in 54th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum in Bengaluru, India

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, March 13, 2024

The Expo Centre Sharjah has participated in the 54th annual World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum (GBF) hosted by World Trade Center (WTC) Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, which gathered over 245 attendees – comprised of a host of global business leaders, exhibition industry professionals, and CEOs – from nearly 110 WTC locations across 36 countries/territories representing 52 different industry sectors.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and board member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), represented World Trade Center Sharjah at the event.

During the forum, Al Midfa was appointed as a member of the WTCA Regional Advisory Council for the Middle East and Africa region.

The event discussed the need for unified international efforts to bolster the business community, promote economic development, foster innovation, and enhance creativity within the conferences and specialised events sectors.

Furthermore, it addressed the importance of enhancing the global exhibition sector’s capabilities to embrace technology and digital transformation within their operational frameworks.

While meeting with several businessmen and CEOs, Al Midfa discussed how broadening the scope of the exhibition sector's objectives can help support business communities through organising specialised events in various economic and commercial fields.

He shed light on the importance of sharing experiences with exhibition centres worldwide, something which will reflect positively on promoting business tourism and enhancing the performance of the exhibition and conference industry.

Al Midfa expressed his happiness at being appointed as a member of WTCA Regional Advisory Council for the Middle East and Africa region. “This appointment reaffirms the prestigious position and crucial role played by the Emirate of Sharjah, represented by the Expo Centre, in the exhibition industry at regional and international levels. It also underscores its successful track record in organizing events, conferences, and exhibitions.”

He reiterated his full readiness to shoulder this responsibility and exert maximum effort to promote the exhibition industry in the region, the Middle East, and Africa.

The CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah noted that the forum provided an ideal platform for discussing new innovative work mechanisms to create additional value for the exhibitions and events sector, develop sustainability practices, and enhance its reliance on technology.





