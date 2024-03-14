JUMEIRAH APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER OF JUMEIRAH MESSILAH BEACH HOTEL & SPA

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Kuwait, 14 March 2024: Jumeirah Group officially announced the appointment of Nader Neishabouri as General Manager of the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait. Following an impressive three-month tenure as Hotel Manager, Neishabouri’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as he continues to build on the success of the property while continuing to deliver exceptional experiences to guests in Kuwait.



With over 13 years of experience in luxury hospitality and hotel operations across key global markets, Neishabouri is well-equipped to drive operational excellence and innovative service at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. His career spans flagship properties in London, where he excelled in both rooms and F&B operations before assuming the position of Director of Operations in 2017. Since joining Jumeirah Group in August 2022 as Hotel Manager at Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, Nader has made a significant impact on the F&B services, revenue, and operations.



Thomas Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, spoke of the new appointment: “Nader’s promotion to General Manager at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is testament to our commitment to promoting talent from within the organisation. His extensive experience in luxury hospitality, combined with a proven track record of enhancing guest satisfaction and operational success, aligns with our Mission 2030 goals of elevating the luxury experience in key markets across the region. Nader’s role will be instrumental in driving the growth and reputation of Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa and we are confident in his ability to lead the team towards achieving these ambitions as we welcome him in this new chapter.”



In response to his appointment, Nader Neishabouri said: “I am honoured to step into the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. This appointment represents an incredible

opportunity to contribute to the legacy of one of Kuwait’s remarkable luxury resorts. As the Jumeirah brand continues to evolve, I am committed to leveraging my experience to further our mission of delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.”



Neishabouri's leadership has already led to significant achievements at Jumeirah’s Kuwait property, including the introduction of innovative concepts such as 'Dineamation' at Pepper restaurant, enhancing the dining experience with culinary art and technology. Under Nader's leadership, Talise Spa at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa was also honoured with the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Rating for 2024, placing the spa among the world's best.





