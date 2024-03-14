World’s Best Hotel Delivers Exceptional Guest Experiences with RUCKUS Network’s AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 Solution

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2024 – The prestigious Passalacqua on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, is to become one of the world’s first early adopters of Wi-Fi 7 with the installation of CommScope’s (NASDAQ; COMM) RUCKUS Networks technology.

Passalacqua, which was named the “The World’s Best Hotel” in the inaugural ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023, is taking the next step in its customers’ Wi-Fi® experience by deploying a RUCKUS® Wi-Fi 7 solution. The use of RUCKUS R770 APs gives the hotel excellent connectivity speeds, low latency, increased reliability and increased capacity to deliver the exceptional experience its customers are accustomed to enjoying.

The R770 platform is driven by RUCKUS AI™, a cloud service for network assurance and business intelligence that enhances Wi-Fi 7 network resilience. RUCKUS AI simplifies network management by presenting key information to operators, improving network visibility, speeding up problem solving, meeting service level agreements (SLAs) and providing a seamless user experience.

Passalacqua, an extraordinary 18th century property standing above the village of Moltrasio on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, opened its doors two years ago as a hotel. It was brought back to life by Paolo, Antonella and Valentina De Santis, some of Italy’s leading hoteliers.

The upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 will allow guests to stream high-definition content, conduct video calls, play online games and use multiple devices simultaneously without any lag or disruptions. The increase in capacity and efficiency will allow hotel staff to deploy new smart solutions, all without experiencing network congestion.

Wi-Fi 7’s advanced security features, including encryption protocols, offer guests and staff a more secure environment for data, whether it is financial transactions or personal details.

“We are proud to work with a high-tech industry leader such as RUCKUS Networks to deliver the best available connectivity solution to our guests,” commented Andrea Caniggia, COO Meta Spa Group. “Passalacqua aims to provide exceptional service and amenities to our worldwide guests, in this regard, an excellent Wi-Fi connectivity certainly completes such variety of services and experiences.”



“In a luxury hotel, guests expect a premium experience, which is what Wi-Fi 7 gives to Passalacqua guests,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP & President, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “Deploying RUCKUS Networks’ Wi-Fi 7 technology is a great example of how our expertise in network infrastructure adds huge value to top-class hospitality establishments. Wi-Fi 7’s advanced features, together with RUCKUS AI, opens up dedicated and secure networks where exclusivity and privacy are highly valued.”









