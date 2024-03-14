Embarking on an Epic Journey: Vintage Cars Take on India's Roads

(MENAFN- Fenton) While many classic and vintage car owners prefer to pamper and display their cherished automobiles at coffee meetups, three Dubai residents known for their adventurous spirit are gearing up to blaze a trail across India.



Ian Harfield, Matt Denton and Howard Lambert are set to embark on an extraordinary journey starting from the iconic Gateway to India in Mumbai, traversing southward along coastal roads through quaint villages and small towns, culminating their voyage in Cochin after passing through the scenic landscapes of Goa and Kerala.



This ambitious route spans approximately 1,500 kilometers over six days, promising a thrilling ride amidst challenging terrains and environmental hurdles.

In a nod to the bygone era when these vehicles were daily drivers navigating through all sorts of weather and terrain, the trio are taking on this feat in their 1935 Buick Series 40, 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25, and a 1971 VW Trekker.



“Despite being relics of the past, these cars are more than just showpieces; their robust engineering and simplicity make them ideal companions for such daring adventures,” explained Denton.



“We have meticulously serviced and prepared our vehicles over the past few months, recognizing the importance of knowing our machines inside out, especially in the event of unforeseen breakdowns in remote areas. We will also be equipped with essential spare parts and tools to handle any challenges along the way,” he added.



The allure of India's diverse landscapes and the promise of uncharted roads have been the driving forces behind this expedition, promising a genuine motoring experience unlike any other.



"For us, this vintage car tour isn’t just about the cars; it’s a celebration of automotive heritage and camaraderie," explained Lambert.



Having already completed exploratory journeys together, including a trip from Dubai to Sohar before tracing the Omani coast to Salalah in 2022, these vintage car enthusiasts are ready for their next adventure.



“None of this would have been possible without the invaluable support of key figures such as Nitin Dossa, Chairman of the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) and Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) and President of the Federation of India Automobile Associations (FIAA), Rajiv Kehr, the Rolls Royce Enthusiast Club India (RREC), the Super Cars Club India (SCCI) and Nahaseer Mubarak from Pack 2 Go, our trusted shipping agent,” enthused Harfield.



Mr. Nitin Dossa, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "We have closely followed the preparations of these gentlemen and are delighted to extend our support to this independent and exhilarating tour. We eagerly anticipate their arrival in India and are confident they will relish our spectacular roads and coastline."



With final preparations in full swing, the countdown to this epic adventure has begun, with the start of their Indian adventure on March 31, 2024. Follow their journey on Instagram via #vintagetourindia, as they navigate through the heart of India's landscapes, fueled by a passion for exploration and a love for vintage automobiles.





Image from left to right:



- Matt Denton - 1935 Buick Services 40

- Ian Harfield - 1935 Rolls royce

- Howard Lambert - 1971 VW Trekker





