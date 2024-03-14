Saudi Arabia Home Healthcare Market Set To Grow At Over 7.40% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Saudi Arabia Home Healthcare Market Report by Product and Service (Product, Service), Indication (Cancer, Respiratory Diseases, Movement Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases and Hypertension, Pregnancy, Wound Care, Diabetes, Hearing Disorders, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia Home Healthcare Market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Home Healthcare Market Trends:

Home healthcare refers to a range of medical and non-medical services provided in a patient's residence, aiming to promote recovery, manage chronic conditions, and enhance overall well-being. It involves skilled professionals delivering personalized care tailored to the individual's needs within the comfort of their own home. Medical services in home healthcare often include nursing care, administering medication, wound care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. These services are typically provided by registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, physical therapists, and other qualified healthcare professionals. Additionally, non-medical services include assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, and mobility support. It offers numerous advantages, including greater convenience, enhanced comfort, and the opportunity for patients to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving care. Nowadays, home health aides and personal care assistants commonly deliver these services, offering crucial support to individuals who may have difficulty performing these tasks independently due to illness, injury, or age-related limitations.

The home healthcare market in Saudi Arabia is primarily driven by various advancements in medical technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological innovations, such as remote monitoring devices and telehealth platforms, enable healthcare providers to deliver high-quality care to patients in their homes. These technologies improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden on the healthcare system by minimizing the need for frequent hospital visits.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is further accelerating the demand for home healthcare services in Saudi Arabia. The virus outbreak has led to widespread concerns about infection control and the safety of healthcare facilities, prompting many patients to seek alternatives to in-person medical appointments. Home healthcare services offer a safer alternative for receiving care while minimizing the risk of exposure to infectious diseases. Besides this, changing consumer preferences, increasing urbanization, and busy lifestyles led individuals to prefer the convenience of receiving healthcare services in their homes rather than having to travel to a medical facility, thus propelling the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Home Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Product and Service Insights:



Product



Therapeutic Products



Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Products

Mobility Care Products

Service



Skilled Nursing



Rehabilitation Therapy



Hospice and Palliative Care



Unskilled Care



Respiratory Therapy



Infusion Therapy Pregnancy Care

Indication Insights:



Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Movement Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases and Hypertension

Pregnancy

Wound Care

Diabetes

Hearing Disorders Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

