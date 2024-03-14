President Ilham Aliyev Attends XI Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the
patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
the 11th Global Baku Forum themed“Fixing the Fractured World” has
started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.
The President of Azerbaijan is attending the event.
x x x
The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has become a
leading international platform for addressing global challenges and
raising awareness within the global community. As a result,
interest in the events organized by the Center is increasing year
by year.
The 11th Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured World",
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global
discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It
will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world
order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and
building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will
address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including
challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security.
Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives,
relations with the European Union and its neighbors, youth policy,
ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality,
scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial
intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107975561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.