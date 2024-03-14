Canadian Military Trains Ukrainian Soldiers To Detect Hidden Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada have shown how the country's military is training Ukrainian defenders to detect hidden explosive devices.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social network X .

“Detecting traps requires tools and a keen eye. Canadian military personnel participating in Operation UNIFIER use simulated traps to teach Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers the skills to help them protect themselves while repelling invaders”, the statement reads.

As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months, the training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.