In The Frontline, 79 Combat Engagements Occurred Over The Past Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook

During the day of March 13, there were 79x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missile and 64x air strikes, 93x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using 36x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 22x of the strike UAVs.

During the day of March 13, air strikes hit Vilne, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka (Sumy oblast), Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), Nadiya, Bilohorivka (Luhansk

region), Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, New York, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Maksymilyanivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Maksymivka, Neskuchne, Staromaiorske (Donetsk region), Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region).

More than 150x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv

regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod

region (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Tabaivka (Kharkiv region) and Stel'makhivka (Luhansk region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Terny, Yampolivka, and Verkhnokamyanske (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 3x attacks of the adversary in the areas east of Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 20x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk region. The invaders made 29x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 7x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk region), west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, during the day of March 13, the adversary attempted 2x unsuccessful assaults at the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of March 13, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 7x concentrations of enemy troops. Also, the Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 1x missile.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 2x concentrations of the russian invaders' troops.