Russian Army Loses 970 Troops Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 14, 2024 amounted to about 427,840 people, including 970 over the previous day.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 6,757 (+5) main battle tanks, 12,938 (+17) armored combat vehicles, 10,565 (+11) artillery systems, 1,017 (+0) MLRS, 717 (+2) air defense systems, 347 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical UAVs - 8,220 (+15), cruise missiles - 1,920 (+1), warships/cutters - 26 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 13,959 (+27), special equipment - 1,708 (+9).

The data is being clarified.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of Russian personnel. Missile units struck two areas of enemy concentration.