Sandeep Marwah, President Of ICMEI, Honored As Special Invitee At International Ambassadors Meet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned international personality and President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, was invited as the special guest and speaker at the inauguration of the International Ambassadors Meet organized by the World Association of Small Medium Entrepreneurs (WASME) at the Embassy of Ethiopia in New Delhi.



In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah highlighted the remarkable achievements of his endeavours in fostering global connections through various platforms. He emphasized the significant milestones reached, including the engagement of 3 million individuals from 156 countries in film and culture tourism initiatives, the outreach to 145 countries through educational programs at AAFT, and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 72 countries to collaborate on promoting art and culture.



As the founder of Noida Film City, Dr. Sandeep Marwah shared insights into the extensive efforts undertaken, including organizing over 7500 events aimed at uniting people from diverse backgrounds. He reiterated his mission to promote love, peace, and unity through art and culture, echoing the sentiment of Vasudev Kutumbkam ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The World Is One Family.ï¿1⁄2



The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats from various countries, as well as dignitaries from different spheres of life. Later Dr. Sanjeev Layek, Secretary-General of WASME, honored Dr. Marwah for his tireless contributions in fostering global harmony and connectivity.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working towards the noble cause of bringing the world closer through cultural exchange and collaboration.



