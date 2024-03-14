India Today Conclave 2024 Showcases The Power Of International Intelligence And Exchange

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - The India Today Conclave, renowned as an unparalleled platform for intelligence exchange and cultural celebration, proudly announces its 21st edition scheduled for March 15-16, 2024, in New Delhi.



This year, the conclave takes pride in showcasing a diverse line-up of speakers hailing from various corners of the globe, embodying the spirit of international collaboration and excellence. Among the distinguished international speakers gracing the event are Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, Bassem Youssef Egyptian Comedian and TV Host,

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, Jim Rogers, Founder of Rogers International Commodity Index and Author, and many more.



The conclave serves as a beacon of global connectivity, bringing together luminaries from diverse backgrounds to share their insights, experiences, and expertise with audiences eager to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas. It brings together the intellectual minds who are willing to share their infinite wisdom.



Jim Rogers, Founder of Rogers International Commodity Index and Author, offers invaluable perspectives on global finance and investment strategies with emphasis on Equity.



Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, who brings a wealth of diplomatic experience and perspective to the conclave.



Bassem Youssef, the renowned Egyptian Comedian and TV Host, known for his wit and satirical commentary, promises to infuse the event with laughter and cultural exchange.



Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, brings insights into global economics, governance, and international cooperation.



The presence of these esteemed international speakers underscores the significance of the India Today Conclave as a truly global platform for dialogue and exchange. Their diverse backgrounds, achievements, and perspectives enrich the conclave, offering attendees a rich tapestry of ideas and experiences to engage with.



Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions, insightful keynote addresses, and engaging interactions with some of the brightest minds from around the world.

