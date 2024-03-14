US, EU Re-Affirm Strength Of Their Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 14 (KUNA) -- The United States and the European Union have re-affirmed "the unique strength" of the US-EU partnership.

This stance came during a meeting that grouped US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, held in Washington late on Wednesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the meeting was held to re-affirm the unique strength of the U.S.-EU partnership and to continue close cooperation on key foreign policy and security issues.

Blinken and Borrel underscored steadfast transatlantic unity to support Ukraine as it defends itself against "Russian aggression."

The Secretary and High Representative/Vice President discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the actions "we are taking to increase humanitarian aid," Miller added.

They also discussed "our mutual interest" in upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as the importance of transatlantic unity on shared challenges with regard to the PRC, including concerns regarding transfers from the PRC that help rebuild Russia's defense-industrial base.

They also discussed close cooperation on the Western Balkans and the EU. (end)

