Kuwait Oil Down 62 Cents To USD 82.51 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price went down by 62 cents on Wednesday to reach USD 82.51 per barrel, compared to USD 83.13 pb on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil rose by USD 2.11 to reach USD 84.03 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by USD 2.16 to reach USD 79.72 a barrel. (end) aam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.