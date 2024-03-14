Social Affairs Min. Commends Palestinian Women In Confronting Injustice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi

NEW YORK, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah expressed on Wednesday his pride in the resilient model of the Palestinian woman, resisting all forms of injustice, persecution and aggression.

In light of attending the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Minister Al-Sabah said in a statement to KUNA that Palestinian women pay the price for an unjust aggression that killed tens of thousands of their children.

The Minister added that despite the war in Gaza, the Palestinian woman remains steadfast, commending her on her unwavering model with pride and appreciation.

He noted that establishing the National Committee for women, peace and security comes as a proof of Kuwaitآ's belief in the priority and concern of women's issues in the work of the United Nations.

He added that the committee is keen on developing a coordinated plan between state bodies to implement the United Nations security council resolution (1325) on women, peace and security.