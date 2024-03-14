(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA)

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree directing Ministry of trade and industry to supervise trading and prices of goods.

1988 -- Speaker of the Constituent Assembly Abdullatif Al-Ghanim passed away at the age of 76. He was head of the Constituent Assembly in 1962, named Minister of Health and Minister of Public Works. He was also member in the first and second legislative councils.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah returned home after around a seven-a-half-month exile in exile due to the Iraqi's invasion and occupation of the State of Kuwait, spending 225 days abroad.

2001 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill regulating policies of government and foreign oil companies' investment in oil wealth and development of oil fields.

2002 -- Kuwait won the 15th GCC Tennis Championship, held in Doha, Qatar.

2004 -- Kuwait Government approved an Amiri order to grant 32,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) for every martyr's family as well as a monthly salary of KD 150 for the father, mother and wife of the martyr, in addition to KD 150 for every son of a martyr. The government also approved KD 42,000 grant for a family of a non-Kuwaiti martyr.

2004 -- President of Malta Guido de Marco decorated Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the Honor order in appreciation of his role in promoting bilateral ties.

2014 -- Palestinian President decorated President of Board of Trustees of Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, and the Order of State of Palestine for Culture, Science and Art.

2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) signed a memo to boost Research and Development (R&D) in the oil sector as well as digital libraries.

2021 -- Constitutional Court annulled Bader Al-Dhahoum's membership in the Kuwait National Assembly (parliament) and ruled out his win in the election held December fifth, 2021.

2022 -- Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft decree in which government employees could sell their vacation days during their service.

2023 -- Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced first shipment of solid sulphur from Al-Zour Refinery.