Russia Will Not Participate In Peace Conference On Ukraine In Switzerland, Even If Invited

Moscow, Russia: Russia will not participate in Switzerlands peace conference on Ukraine even if officially invited, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"Russia does not intend to take part in such a conference even if it is officially invited," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, expressing that the conference in Switzerland on Ukraine is a continuation of the meetings in the Copenhagen format, which allegedly discredited themselves from the beginning.

Earlier, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Russia would be invited to participate in the peace conference on Ukraine, although the arrival of its representatives remains unlikely.

In January, Switzerland agreed to host an international peace summit in Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.