Safi Al Zaman Lands Rodat Al Maida Cup At Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani-owned Safi Al Zaman claimed the Rodat Al Maida Cup after registering a comfortable victory in the feature at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.
Ridden by Alberto Sanna, the Mohammed Salama Ashour-trained horse prevailed in the 1700m Purebred Arabian Handicap race, securing a three-and-a-half length win over Nijinski Al Maury, which had Anas Al Seyabi in the saddle.
Jockey Soufiane Saadi, who notched up a hat-trick of wins earlier, rode Bader Al Balushi-trained Sun Amer to third place in the race. QREC Racing Manager Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners.
Earlier, Saadi relished a successful night during the seven-race Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 34th Al Rayyan Meeting - the first racing event this Ramadan.
He completed the treble in style guiding Mohammed Hamad M A Al Hajri & Sons-owned The Dunkirk Lads to a dominant six-and-a-half-length victory in the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap, what was the penultimate race of the night.
Saadi kicked off the meeting with a Local Thoroughbred Handicap title, piloting Jihad El Ahmad-trained Jabahat to victory by almost three lengths.
He grabbed his second victory of the day with Meraj as the pair stormed to a six-length win to bag Thoroughbred Maiden Plate trophy for trainer Gassim Ghazali after a fine run in the 1200m contest.
Sanna grabbed his first win of the day when he rode Gassim Ghazali-trained Al Motasim to a three-length victory in the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap.
Also yesterday, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi-trained Matwi Al Shajah secured the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate after a commanding five-length triumph in the 1700m race.
Action resumes at the venue with the H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day which will see nine races tonight. The meeting will culminate with the 2000m Thoroughbred feature race offering the coveted with H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy.
