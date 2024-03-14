Al Thumama Ramadan Championship Draw Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The draw ceremony for the inaugural Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship will be held today, the organizing committee has announced.

Tournament Director Youssef bin Ali Abdel Nour yesterday said the technical committee held a meeting to finalise the teams for the first edition of the tournament.

He said the body excluded 17 teams out of 25 sides which registered for tournament as these teams failed to meet the event's criteria. The categories committee will hold a meeting with the excluded teams before today's draw.

The tournament will kick off tomorrow at Al Furjan Stadium. The competition featuring young players aged between 10 to 14 years offers QR7000 for the winners while runners-up will receive QR5000. The team finishing third will be handed QR3000.