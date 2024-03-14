Qatar, France Discuss Cooperation

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met yesterday with French Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa H E Frederic Clave and the accompanying delegation during their current visit to the country. The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation as well as the latest developments in the Horn of Africa region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.