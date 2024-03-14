Civil Service And Government Development Bureau Wins HXM Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) received the HXM Excellence Award in recognition for its impressive modernization efforts and innovative approach, during the SAP HR Connect Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

On the occasion, Director of Human Resources Information System Centre at the CGB Hassan Ali Al Khaja commented,“Having senior management support and a motivated, highly skilled workforce are key to delivering exceptional services to the public and supports the aims of Qatar Vision 2030.”

Al Khaja added,“Our ongoing digital transformation supports this by creating a system that is scalable, flexible and paves the way for further innovation, taking into account the long-term CGB vision and future government trends.”

CGB received the award for its pioneering cross-government agency platform that covers the entire range of human resources services in an effort to enhance employee's hire to retire experience. The award is granted to organizations and institutions that continually strive towards excellence and digital innovation in pursuit of best user experience in human resources.