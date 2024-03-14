Ministry Of Interior Shares Fire Safety Tips In Qatar During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior in Qatar (MoI) has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents and citizens, particularly in the realm of fire safety.

In a recent announcement, the MoI outlined several key safety measures that individuals and families can implement to safeguard their homes and loved ones. These tips encompass a range of scenarios, from kitchen safety to handling gas leaks, all aimed at preventing and managing fire incidents effectively.

MoI stresses the importance of having a proper and valid fire extinguisher readily available in every household. This essential tool can be instrumental in containing small fires before they escalate into larger emergencies.

A particular attention is also directed towards kitchen safety, emphasizing the need to supervise children and avoid leaving them unattended near hot surfaces or electrical appliances.

Additionally, individuals are advised on how to respond appropriately in the event of a cooking-related fire, such as covering a burning oil pan with a lid or fire blanket instead of attempting to extinguish it with water.

In line with these precautions, the MoI advises against wearing flowing or flammable clothing while cooking, as loose garments pose an increased risk of catching fire. Moreover, proper disposal of flammable materials, such as covering a burning trash bin with a damp cloth, can prevent fires from spreading.

Gas safety is also addressed, with guidelines provided for detecting and managing gas leaks. Residents are instructed to ventilate the area by opening doors and windows if a gas odor is detected, while refraining from using ignition sources or electrical appliances that could spark a fire.

In the event of an emergency, individuals are reminded not to panic but to act swiftly and contact emergency services by dialing 999 or utilizing the deaf emergency service number 992.

These safety guidelines serve as a timely reminder of the importance of vigilance and preparedness in protecting lives and property.

