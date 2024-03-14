Saudi Arabia Home Infusion Therapy Market To Witness Huge Growth During 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled" Saudi Arabia Home Infusion Therapy Market Report by Product (Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors), Application (Anti-Infective, Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 " The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia Home Infusion Therapy Market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts.

Infusion therapy is a medical procedure that involves administering medications, fluids, or nutrients directly into a patient's bloodstream through a needle or catheter. This method allows for the precise delivery of substances into the body, bypassing the digestive system and ensuring rapid absorption and distribution throughout the circulatory system. There are various reasons for utilizing infusion therapy, ranging from administering medications to treating conditions such as infections, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic pain management, to providing hydration and nutrition support for patients who are unable to consume fluids or nutrients orally. Additionally, infusion therapy can be used for blood transfusions, chemotherapy, and to maintain electrolyte balance in critically ill patients. Nowadays, intravenous (IV) infusions are the most common form of infusion therapy, and other methods include intramuscular (IM) injections, subcutaneous (subQ) injections, and epidural infusions, depending on the specific requirements of the treatment.

The Saudi Arabia home infusion therapy market is primarily driven by the rising number of chronic diseases. Also, Saudi Arabia is facing a significant burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer that often require long-term management with intravenous medications, thus contributing to the market growth. Home infusion therapy provides a convenient solution for patients, allowing them to receive necessary treatments without frequent hospital visits, thereby improving their quality of life.

Moreover, the government has been actively investing in healthcare infrastructure and promoting initiatives to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the country. This includes initiatives aimed at improving home healthcare services, including home infusion therapy. Along with this, government support through funding, subsidies, and policy incentives is driving the growth of this market by encouraging healthcare providers to offer home-based services. Besides this, various technological advancements are facilitating the delivery of home infusion therapy with several innovations such as portable infusion pumps, and improved medication delivery systems, thus propelling the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Insights:



Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas Needleless Connectors

Application Insights:



Anti-Infective

Endocrinology



Diabetes

Others

Hydration Therapy



Athletes

Others

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

