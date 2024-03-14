Delhi Toofans Come From Behind To Beat Calicut Heroes In Super 5S Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Delhi Toofans maintained their winning run in the Super 5s stage of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, beating Calicut Heroes 14-16, 15-9, 15-11, 15-13, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Danial Aponza was named the Player of the Match.

The game saw an unusual start with Calicut calling a review on the very first point. Aponza and Vikas Maan earned attack points for their respective sides. Libero Anand defied gravity to showcase Delhi's fighting spirit. But Jerome's sizzling spikes troubled Delhi's defence. The Toofans hurt their fortunes with unforced errors and Calicut edged ahead in the cagey affair.

Perotto's magical chest block amazed the Calicut fans, while Calicut's second successful review riled up Delhi Toofans. Lazar Dodic and Aponza kept Calicut on the backfoot with fiery shots, while Saqlain's super serve opened up the doors for Delhi's comeback. A miscommunication between Danial and his teammates cost them a super point, and Delhi Toofans brought the contest back to level terms.

Dodic's attacks and Aponza's blocking maintained Delhi's momentum, only to be broken up by Ashwin's super serve. But Calicut's unforced errors kept piling up, helping Delhi take control. Danial came to life in defence as Calicut launched a fightback. Aponza's quickness earned Delhi a risky super point, and he helped his side get a sensational win with his all-round display.