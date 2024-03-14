Dua Lipa Unveils Title Of Third Album; It's 'Radical Optimism'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has unveiled the title and cover art of her upcoming album 'Radical Optimism'.

The album, which is her third studio album, consists of 11-tracks, and is set to be released on May 3, reports 'People' magazine.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life", Dua Lipa, 28, said in a statement.

"It struck me - the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

The 'One Kiss' singer then teased various genres she'll explore on the album.

Dua Lipa said, quoted by 'People', "At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

'Radical Optimism' has so far been preceded by two singles.

'Houdini', released in November 2023, featured electro-psychedelic elements and reached Number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its follow-up, the disco-pop 'Training Season', dropped last month and hit Number 27 on the chart.

Dua Lipa recently performed both songs at the 2024 Grammy Awards last month, where her 'Barbie' soundtrack hit 'Dance the Night' was nominated for both song of the year and best song written for visual media.