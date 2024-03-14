FM Sitharaman In Guwahati To Address Viksit Bharat Dialogue At IIT

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 14 (IANS) Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, reached Guwahati on Thursday to take part in an event at IIT-Guwahati under the Viksit Bharat program.
FM Sitharaman is set to address a campus dialogue at the premier institution.
She was received at the Guwahati airport by state Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, and the two held a small meeting there.
The Union Finance Minister then headed to IIT-Guwahati to attend the campus dialogue.
She will return to the national Capital in the evening, a state government official said.
