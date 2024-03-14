Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Condemns Attack On Egyptian Monks In South Africa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday issued a statement condemning the recent attack on three Egyptian monks at a Coptic monastery in Johannesburg, South Africa.In an official communication, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, spokesperson for the Ministry, expressed solidarity with Egypt, emphasizing the Kingdom's stance against all forms of violence, particularly those targeting civilians and religious institutions.The Ambassador extended sincere condolences to the families of those affected by this incident.