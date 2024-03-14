Sandeep Marwah Presents Media Excellence Awards At Media Federation Of India's 18Th Annual Award Function

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Media Federation of India's 18th Annual Award Function witnessed a remarkable celebration of excellence as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the International Journalism Centre, presented the Media Excellence Awards to distinguished media personalities from across India. Held at the prestigious Pyarelal Bhawan in New Delhi, the event brought together luminaries from the media industry to honor outstanding contributions to constructive journalism.



In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his delight in recognizing the exemplary achievements of media professionals from various corners of the country. He commended the efforts of the Media Federation of India, led by President Arun Sharma and the entire managing committee, for their relentless dedication to the welfare of journalists throughout the year.



Acknowledging the crucial role played by journalists in shaping public discourse, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees for their sincere endeavors in promoting constructive journalism in India.



Arun Sharma, President of the Media Federation of India, introduced the awardees and the managing committee to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, highlighting their significant contributions to the field of journalism.



In a gesture of appreciation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah invited all the awardees to participate in Radio Noida and MSTV, acknowledging their extensive coverage and invaluable contributions to the field of journalism.



The event concluded on a high note, with renewed enthusiasm and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism in the country. Later Sandeep Marwah was presented with memento for his nine World Records to Film, Media & Entertainment Industry.



