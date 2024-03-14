Jordanian, Spanish Fms Say No Alternative To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Mac 14 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordanian and Spanish foreign ministers, yesterday agreed that, there is no alternative to the UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, especially in light of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

During a press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, commended Spain's steadfast position in supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“We rely on Spain and its role in finding a solution to the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip,” Safadi said.

Safadi stressed that, UNRWA must continue to carry out its tasks, with an emphasis on the urgent need to immediately stop the firing in Gaza, and allow humanitarian aid to enter the sector.

For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said, his country has been seeking to stop the supply of weapons to the conflict zone.

“In Spain, we have stopped granting licenses for arms exports to Israel since Oct 7, and imposed sanctions on 12 settlers from Israel,” he said.

“The situation in Gaza and the West Bank concerns us,” he said, adding,“We must continue to work at political level” to stop the war and the cycle of violence that has been ongoing for years.

Also yesterday, King Abdullah II of Jordan received the Spanish minister and reiterated the need to stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave in a sufficient and sustainable manner by all possible means.– NNN-PETRA

